New "Super Groups" formed for one night only!

This Thursday night at Route 47 pub and grub it's MOVIE night--Country music style! No they aren't playing re-runs of Urban Cowboy on their stage--instead it's the Midwest CMA's 2nd Annual Midwest Country Mix-up! What's a mix-up you say? It's an event where nearly 50 country music artists will form NEW bands for one night only to compete for trophies, cash prizes, and most importantly bragging rights in their organization! This year's theme is "movie soundtracks" so the bands have picked a movie that they will perform 2 songs from as well as a "wild card" song of their choice.

Each band is comprised of a male and female lead, guitar, bass, drums and an "extra" that can play whatever intstrument they want! They've only known their bands for about a month with most of them taking 2-3 rehearsals so it makes the excitement very real when they get up there to perform!

The event starts at 7pm and will feature nearly 3 hours of LIVE music! There is a $10 cover charge and 100% of the door will benefit their 501c3 non-profit organization the Midwest Country Music Association. The Midwest CMA was founded in 2017 to establish a network of musicians, businesses and fans to cultivate the country music scene in the upper midwest.

RSVP to their Facebook event BELOW and say hi to "PT" from the Wolf Wake Up Crew as he'll be the host of the night!