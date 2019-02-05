The Dallas Stars Gave Us The Super Bowl Halftime Show We Deserve

February 5, 2019
All we wanted was Spongebob to sing Sweet Victory during the Halftime Show! Instead, we got a shirtless Adam Levine, a rapper who had to be bleeped every other word, and 1/2 of Outkast. 

There was a petition going around way before the Super Bowl to get 'Sweet Victory" by SpongeBob SquarePants played at the Halftime show. The petition had 1.2 million signatures. A photo was leaked the Friday before the Super Bowl and everyone believed that Maroon 5 might be playing "Sweet Victory." Instead, it was a quick intro clip from the show before rapper Travis Scott made his appearance, and boy did I feel cheated! 

Well have no fear, our former Stars gave us the Super Bowl Halftime Show we deserve!

 

To the Dallas Stars, I say: 

