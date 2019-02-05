The Dallas Stars Gave Us The Super Bowl Halftime Show We Deserve

All we wanted was Spongebob to sing Sweet Victory during the Halftime Show! Instead, we got a shirtless Adam Levine, a rapper who had to be bleeped every other word, and 1/2 of Outkast.

There was a petition going around way before the Super Bowl to get 'Sweet Victory" by SpongeBob SquarePants played at the Halftime show. The petition had 1.2 million signatures. A photo was leaked the Friday before the Super Bowl and everyone believed that Maroon 5 might be playing "Sweet Victory." Instead, it was a quick intro clip from the show before rapper Travis Scott made his appearance, and boy did I feel cheated!

Sooo they just used the intro for Sweet Victory for Travis Scott?! I feel cheated! #SBLIII #PepsiHalftimeShow — Dubs (@MikeDubsRadio) February 4, 2019

Well have no fear, our former Stars gave us the Super Bowl Halftime Show we deserve!

To the Dallas Stars, I say: