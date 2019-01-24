Here Are 10 Super Bowl Prop Bets

Online sportsbooks are always offering random Super Bowl 'prop bets,' which let you bet on all the nonsense that surrounds the game. One site has already got their lines up, and here are 10 highlights . . .

1. What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?

'Lime, green, or yellow' is the odds-on favorite at 9-to-4, or roughly 31%.

Orange is 3-to-1 (25%),

Blue is 15-to-4 (21%),

Red and Clear / Water are tied at 4-to-1 (20%),

Purple is 10-to-1 (9%).

(Note: To be clear, the percentages are the 'implied probability,' and they'll always add up to more than 100% because of the bookmakers' edge. We've found that this is the easiest, cleanest way to demonstrate the odds.)

2. What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine's top at the start of the halftime show?

'Black' is most likely at 1-to-2 (67%). Google him. He wears a lot of black when performing.

'Any other color' is the other option at 3-to-2 (40%).

3. Will Adam be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show?

'No' is slightly more likely at 10-to-13 (57%).

'Yes' is 10-to-11 (52%). Maybe the oddsmakers know something we don't.

According to our Google searches, Adam very rarely wears hats, so it's odd for it to be this close.

4. Will Adam Levine, Travis Scott, or Big Boi take a knee?

'No' is more likely at 1-to-3 (75%).

The odds they do is 11-to-5 (31%).

5. Will any player 'take a knee' during the National Anthem?

Again, 'No' is more likely at 1-to-7 (88%).

The odds they do is 4-to-1 (20%).

It's interesting that the odds of the halftime entertainment kneeling are better than the actual players.

6. Will Gladys Knight forget or omit a word from the National Anthem?

The odds she doesn't are 1-to-5 (83%)

the odds she DOES botch it are 3-to-1 (25%).

7. Will any player use a prop during a TD celebration?

'No' is more likely at 1-to-4 (80%).

'Yes' is 3-to-1 (25%).

8.Will both teams combine to score 76 or more points to break the Super Bowl record?

'No' is the favorite here at 2-to-11 (85%).

The odds they do are 13-to-4 (24%).

9. Will President Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter by Midnight on the day of the Super Bowl?

'Yes' is more likely at 2-to-3 (60%).

'No' is at 6-to-5 (45%).

10. Will "Dilly Dilly" be said during a Bud Light commercial?

'Yes' is the odds-on favorite at 1-to-2 (67%).

The odds that Bud moves on to something new are 3-to-2 (40%).