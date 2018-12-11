How Dare Toronto Put This Topping On A Pizza

As The Wolf pizza connoisseur I am appalled that a Toronto restaurant would use this as a topping. Pizza is supposed to be greasy, cheesy, and saucy. I guess we shouldn't be surprised anymore when someone puts something absurd on top of a pizza and calls it a topping... I'm looking at you who put pineapple on pizza!

But is this latest topping even more absurd than pineapple? Lamanna's Bakery in Toronto, Canada, created a pizza that puts the whole pineapple debate to shame. They created a pizza that uses bacon and PANCAKES as a topping. Yep, you heard me. PANCAKES. It's a giant slice of pizza, and it has little pancakes on top of it. Each pancake has a little pat of butter, and syrup on top. How cute (insert eye roll emoji). The slice of pizza is drizzled with syrup, too.

There's no word on how it tastes but my guess is AWFUL! Would you try this pizza?