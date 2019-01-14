People Went 0-101 In Trying to Make the 43-Yard Field Goal Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Had Tipped

Bears kicker Cody Parkey might be feeling a little better, because this weekend, more than 100 people FAILED to make the 43-yard field goal that Cody missed in last week's playoff game against the Eagles.

Chicago's Goose Island Brewery set up some goalposts in the street outside their building, and offered FREE beer for a YEAR to anyone who could make it. And NO ONE did. Yeah, they went 0-for-101, according to ESPN.

Goose Island tried to make it as realistic as possible. They put down 'NFL regulation' astro-turf, and had the kickers use the same amount of steps that they do in the NFL. However, the footballs weren't snapped to a placeholder, they were kicked off a stand.

Of course, Goose Island didn't try to simulate how Cody's kick was TIPPED by a defender, although, one contestant kicked it into a bystanders' GROIN, so that one was sort of 'tipped,' in a way.

Fans in Chicago took a swing at making the same 43-yard field goal Cody Parkey missed.



They went 0-for-101. (via @ESPNMichele) pic.twitter.com/5teRknjIZO — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2019

It was snowing, and the first contestant wiped out when he slipped in the snow, so you could say the conditions weren't ideal. But Cody would argue that the conditions also aren't ideal when it's a last-second kick on the brink of playoff elimination.

A lot of people struggled to even make good contact with the football, as if the spirit of Lucy from "Peanuts" was swiping the ball out from under them.

.@GooseIsland issued NFL fans a challenge - if anyone kicked a 43-yard field goal they would win a free trip to any @NFL game.



100 people tried, 0 made it pic.twitter.com/16pMakEEvN — FanSided (@FanSided) January 13, 2019

A few contestants got CLOSE, but no one ended up winning. By the way, offering free alcohol is against the law in Illinois, so Goose Island had to change the prize to "an all-expenses-paid trip to an NFL game of a winner's choice" no matter how many winners there were.

I participated in the @GooseIsland #CodyParkeyChallenge on Saturday, and it was a ton of fun! pic.twitter.com/scqkzl7rSh — Dan Bowen (@danpbowen) January 13, 2019

One of a few amateur kickers who almost made the 43-yarder at the Goose Island #fieldgoalchallenge. pic.twitter.com/zpcSZ9cp6x — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) January 13, 2019

Since no one could do it, the brewery donated $20,000 to the Lurie Children's Hospital, a charity chosen by Cody.

If you have 71 minutes to kill, here's UNCENSORED footage of the event. They even sang the National Anthem at the start)