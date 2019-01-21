The Quack Attack Is Back! Mighty Ducks Cast Reunited

The Anaheim Ducks arranged a Mighty Ducks reunion on Long Island the other day. Kenan Thompson, Danny Tamberelli, Adam Banks, and Julie “The Cat” Gaffney all back on the ice. pic.twitter.com/rsqwslXFFB — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 21, 2019

One of my favorite hockey movies of all time is "Mighty Ducks." When the roosters are crowin', and the cows are spinnin' circles in the pasture, Ducks fly together! On Sunday, Kenan Thompson reunited with members of the “Mighty Ducks” cast at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, where the Anaheim Ducks faced the New York Islanders.

“The quack attack is back, Jack! Glad to have a few Mighty Ducks join us for the game – and a few other fun projects – today on Long Island,” the Ducks’ Instagram account posted.

Thompson, 40, who portrayed knuckle puck enthusiast Russ Tyler in “D2: The Mighty Ducks” sequel, was joined by Garette Ratliff Henson (Guy Germaine), Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine (Julie “The Cat” Gaffney), Vincent LaRusso (Adam Banks) and Danny Tamberelli, who played Tommy Duncan in the 1992 original.

Tamberelli also shared a few photos from the Ducks’ icy adventure, which included time spent on the rink.

“What a sweet day!! Thanks to the @anaheimducks for a great day reliving my #mightyducks season with some old friends,” he wrote on social media.