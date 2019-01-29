Reynolds Wrap Created A Human Feedbag That Lets You Strap Your Snacks To Your Body
This might be the only thing you need for the Big Game on Sunday! But, I'm not sure what's worse: That a major company thought people would want to strap a feedbag full of snacks to themselves, or that people were like, "Yes, we DO want that"? Reynolds Wrap just unveiled a new product called the Hunger Harness yesterday.
It's a silver harness you wear on your chest with several thermal and insulated pockets for holding different snacks and keeping them warm. And it also has a little fold out tray and a drink holder. So it's perfect for the Super Bowl. They say it should hold enough snacks that you can go, quote, "all four quarters plus the halftime show without taking a break."
They put them on sale for $5 and they sold out immediately. But don't worry, they say they're producing more soon. You can keep an eye out for them at ReynoldsHungerHarness.com.