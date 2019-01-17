They're Bringing Back The Motorola RAZR Phone Next Month

Brett Eldredge decided for 2019 that he was going to go back in time to 2002 and use a flip for the whole year, and I might be joining him! According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the new Razr will be made by Lenovo and will feature a foldable screen. So does this mean that we are going to see an old school “flip phone” make a comeback, or possibly some new tech where the phone folds up and not bulky? I guess we will find out when the phone comes out in November.

If you want to get the best flip phone ever made it's going to cost you! The new Razr will cost $1,500 dollars, and will be exclusive to Verizon. Lenovo said that they are only making 200,00 units.

I will gladly get rid of my iPhone for the G.O.A.T. of flip phones!