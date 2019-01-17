They're Bringing Back The Motorola RAZR Phone Next Month
To start 2019, I am going to go back in time to 2002. That was the year I got my first color flip phone with a lil megapixel camera on it...I felt like a bad ass...I would carry it everywhere I went but never look at it to check the never ending “Breaking News” or constantly compare my life to someone else’s...I wouldn’t sit at the dinner table and be halfway paying attention to my buddies convo’s because I was watching someone’s story about how good, or bad they were at “Flossing” or how quick someone could chug a bottle of vodka and do a triple backflip into a pool...I was there, in the moment, with my friends, with life...Don’t get me wrong, there is a lot of amazing things about a smart phone...but I gotta take a moment to experiment and see what it’s like to be here, RIGHT NOW, lost in the music and not in a screen...if ya need me, I’ll be on the T9 text machine...here goes the #FlipPhoneChallnege Happy new year! Love Brett
Brett Eldredge decided for 2019 that he was going to go back in time to 2002 and use a flip for the whole year, and I might be joining him! According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the new Razr will be made by Lenovo and will feature a foldable screen. So does this mean that we are going to see an old school “flip phone” make a comeback, or possibly some new tech where the phone folds up and not bulky? I guess we will find out when the phone comes out in November.
If you want to get the best flip phone ever made it's going to cost you! The new Razr will cost $1,500 dollars, and will be exclusive to Verizon. Lenovo said that they are only making 200,00 units.
I will gladly get rid of my iPhone for the G.O.A.T. of flip phones!