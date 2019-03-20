This Minnesota Landmark Is One of the Most Instagramed Places in the U.S.

If you were to go and take a look at your Instagram account right now, where is one place in Minnesota that you just had to take a picture and instantly share it?

Was it US Bank Stadium? How about Minnehaha Falls or the Sculpture Garden?

There are so many beautiful places and landmarks in Minnesota that have made millions of Instagram feeds, but the one that gets Instagramed the most is the Mall of America.

That's according to travel planning site Pettitts, who says that the MOA comes in at #42 out of 50, beating out Lambeau Field which came in at #44.