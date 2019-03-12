Minnesota Momisms That Would Make Great Campaign Slogans for the Next Presidential Election

Campaigning for the next presidential election has officially begun and there's a good chance you haven't even noticed because let's be honest, we've been too busy focusing on the forecast the last couple of weeks.

Besides, most of us don't start really paying attention until it get's closer to election day, that is unless you know someone who's running; someone you feel really passionate about...like your mom.

Thanks to Gavin Purcell, and this tweet, it's got us all thinking about what it would be like if our moms ran for President in 2020. He asked, "What's her campaign slogan," and the Wolf Pack quickly chimed in.

Your Mom just announced she’s running for President in 2020. What’s her campaign slogan? — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) March 4, 2019

Here are some of the best Minnesota momisms that would make great campaign slogans:

Cassie, "*runs for 2020 election but is so late she doesn’t actually start campaigning until 2021*"

Michalla, "Don't make me pull this car over"

Phil, "Don't tell your father."

Bobbi, ""Your's is not to question why, your's is just to do or die!"

Lina, "Because I said so!"

Lisa, "It's broken; are you happy now?"

Stefanie, ""Why can't everyone just be nice to each other"

Susan, "Practically perfect in every way and not the Marry Poppins kind."

Allison, "Do you work today?"

Annie, "Anything for you dear."

Jeff, "I'm sorry, sometimes life isn't fair."

Shelly, "I brought you into this world, I can take you out."

Michael, "I'll put my foot so far up your a--, we'll both have to go to the hospital."

Vicki, "Don't talk to me like that or I'll slap your face right off of your head..."

Missy, "I’ve fallen and I can’t get up."

Ally, "Grab me a lighter, I feel a fart coming."

Heather, "Universal health care and baked goods for all."

Jillian, "Did you learn a lesson???"

Caroline, ""If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all"

Paul, "I love you with my whole heart."

Katie, "Are we heating the outside?"

Bubba, "The warden is coming."

Lynn, "I don't want to hear anyone say anything for the next 30 minutes."

Sarah, "Act as nice as you look."

ReeBecca, "Moms, we don't just drive our kids to practices, we drive our kids to greatness!"

Diane, "If ya can't drive it, turn it over and milk it!"

Brandon, "Do as I say, not as I do."

Tyler: "I just vacuumed the rug; be the change in 2020."

Heidi, "If it wasn't for me, you wouldn't be here."

Arlene, "Get 'er done!"

Abby, "It could be worse!"

Tarra, "Of for f--ks sake!"

Holly, "No skin off my nose."

Lindsey, "Them's the berries."

Rachelle, "Time to be productive."

Courtney, "I'm totally in the know."

Susan, "Oh, you're fine!"

Gretchen, "Bake American great again!"

What would your mom's campaign slogan be?

