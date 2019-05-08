Minnesota Twins Celebrate Being in First Place with $5 Tickets All Month

If you've been waiting for it to get warmer to take in a Twins game, I get it; but don't!

According to Kare 11, to celebrate being in first place, they're celebrating with tickets for all May games starting at $5, but you have to act fast.

The tickets are on sale now, but only through 10 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, May 9th.

To help you plan accordingly, here is the home game schedule for the rest of the month:

Friday, May 10 vs. Detroit Tigers – 7:10 p.m.

• Saturday, May 11 vs. Detroit Tigers – 1:10 p.m. CT and 7:10 p.m.

• Sunday, May 12 vs. Detroit Tigers – 1:10 p.m.

• Monday, May 13 vs. Los Angeles Angels – 6:40 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 14 vs. Los Angeles Angels – 6:40 p.m.

• Wednesday, May 15 vs. Los Angeles Angels – 12:10 p.m.

• Friday, May 24 vs. Chicago White Sox – 7:10 p.m.

• Saturday, May 25 vs. Chicago White Sox – 1:10 p.m.

• Sunday, May 26 vs. Chicago White Sox – 1:10 p.m.

• Monday, May 27 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 6:10 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 28 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 7:10 p.m.

What are you waiting for! Go and get those tickets. Just click here.