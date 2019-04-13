Minnesotans Haven't Gotten Over the Death Of This 'Game of Thrones' Character that Died in Season 1

After waiting two long years, Winter is finally here for Game of Thrones fans and talk of who will take the throne and who will finally meet their fate is starting to spread like wild fire.

For some fans of the show, their favorite character(s) has already met their fate and it looks like they still haven't gotten over it; at least according to Century Link.

The high speed internet provider did some research to determine which character each state was obsessed with, and after compiling some data from Google trends, the results show that Minnesota is obsessed, and is the only state that is obsessed, with Ned Stark, who was executed in the first season.

Century Link's theory is that, "something about his competent rule of Winterfell on the edge of an icy wasteland seems to have struck a chord with fans;" which I don't disagree with. I think I've googled Ned every season just to see if there were any spoilers about a possibility of him coming back to life like Jon Snow.

Which Game of Thrones character are you still obsessed with? Is it the same as our neighbors? Find out here.