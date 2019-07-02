FREE Mitchell Tenpenny concert in Wolf Country!

Mark your calendars for July 19.

Mitchell Tenpenny is performing a free concert in Wolf Country, presented by Straight Talk Wireless,

The ‘Straight Talk for the Record Tour’ is bringing music’s hottest stars to Walmart parking lots all across the country for exclusive concerts.

Tickets are FREE but they are ‘first come first serve’ so make sure to secure yours today!

Get your free Mitchell Tenpenny tickets here.

Who: Mitchell Tenpenny

Where: Walmart Supercenter (1752 N. Frontage Rd. Hastings, MN.)

When: 7/19 (doors open at 5pm)

Arrive early for festivities, photos and more.

An added perk to being a Straight Talk customer, you get to skip the line at the show.

