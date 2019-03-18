MnDOT is Starting to Get Politically Correct With Potholes

Late last week, as I was driving to work, I noticed an electronic billboard on 94 East a few miles before you hit the exit for Broadway that said, "Pavement failure, tunnel reduced to two lanes."

Courtesy of Paul Thomas

I thought to myself, "pavement failure? What in the heck does that mean?" Then I sort of chuckled and realized that it had to be MnDOT's way of saying that there was a giant pothole ahead. Don't you think?

Unfortunately, my exit comes before the tunnel so I couldn't confirm if that's actually what it means, but knowing MnDOT and their penchant for snarky and quirky billboards, "pavement failure" COULD be our new way of saying pothole. The only other option, and I didn't think of this until a friend of mine mentioned it on Facebook, is that it could've meant a a bridge collapse or something much worse...so let's hope not.