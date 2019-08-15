Mom Celebrates First Day Of School By Going To Disney Alone

The first day of school for Minnesota kids is a little over 2 weeks away, and while a lot of parents are sad to send their munchkins off to the classroom, other parents simply can't wait; like Lisa DiNoto.

According to Good Morning America, Lisa was so excited after she dropped her kids off at school that she went to Disney World…alone.

With her two sons occupied at school for hours, DiNoto headed to the Magic Kingdom, which is really close to she and her family live. She say her family are pretty much Disney regulars, so she didn't really feel bad for her boys because they get to go all the time.

Once she was there, she got a button to wear that says, “Celebrating the 1st Day of School," and she roamed the park freely; taking pictures with staff and she even met Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, who gave her a special bag of pixie dust.