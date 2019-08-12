Natty Light Is Getting into the Spiked Seltzer Game...and Theirs is Cheaper

You know how White Claw's saying is, "There's no laws when drinking the Claws?"

Well, Natty Light is all about breaking the law and the internet with the news from Whiskey Riff that says that America's cheapest beer is getting into the hard selzter game with the Catalina Lime Mixer and Aloha Beaches.

Not only will these bad boys be 20% cheaper than White Claw, they'll be stronger too...which for you calorie counting cuties, it means they're slightly higher in calories, coming in at 133 per can.

Look for them to hit your liquor store shelves in the next coming weeks.