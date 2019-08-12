PBR Joins the Hard Seltzer Battle with Their 8% Alcohol 'Stronger Seltzer'

As a meme for White Claw just passed through our timelines with Jim Carey from Liar Liar saying, "Nothing can stop the claw," a story from Insider appeared shortly after reading, "PBR releases a new seltzer with 8% alcohol- higher than most beers on the market."

This news comes right on the heals of Natural Light announcing that they're tossing their hat in the hard seltzer ring too with their own seltzer that's 20% cheaper, but not as strong as PBR's lime seltzer, weighing in at 6% ABV and 133 calories. You know what this means, right? The higher the ABV, the higher the calories. Each can of Stronger Seltzer has 228 calories. Twice the calories, twice the buzz.

Unfortunately it's only available in Arizona, California, Montana and Texas, but should it do well in those states, surely it will be released nationwide some time soon.