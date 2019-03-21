Peanut Butter Flavored Whiskey is Here and We Can't Wait to Give it a Shot

For the last 3 and a half years, my boyfriend has been desperately trying to get me to become a whiskey lover. Don't get me wrong, I think whiskey is great; I just need a little sweetness to go down smooth.

I also need a whiskey that mixes well with others (there's only one or two whiskeys I'll shoot or drink on the rocks without a mixer); I won't drink Fireball by itself, but I sure do love those Cinnamon Toast Crunch shots.

Which brings me to this- a first of it's kind peanut butter flavored whiskey.

According to Insider, A distillery in California has released Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, which was awarded a double gold medal for "Best Flavored Whiskey" at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition.

So, what do you drink it with? Insider says it's "perfectly enjoyable neat, on the rocks with no mixer or as a shot." or Skrewball says you should try a "Peanut Butter and Jealous;" they even included a recipe for you:

1.25 ounces Skrewball Whiskey

3/4 ounces raspberry liqueur

1/2 ounce half and half

Instructions: Shake all ingredients in a cocktail mixer with ice. Strain into a coupe and garnish with three raspberries.

Interested in purchasing a bottle? Visit Screwballs store locater here.