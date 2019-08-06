Old Spaghetti Factory, Old Spaghetti Factory Minneapolis

Pre-Pasta-Rous; the Old Spaghetti Factory is Closing

August 6, 2019

First dinner dates, prom dinners, birthday parties, family gatherings and casual meals before taking in a Twins or Vikings game- anyone who's lived in the Twin Cities has had one of these at the Old Spaghetti Factory. 

The atmosphere was amazing, the historic building a local treasure and the staff was always friendly; so it's sad to see that they are leaving downtown. 

That's according to Fox 9 who says they will be saying goodbye at the end of the month; just as the State Fair begins. 

There's no word on if they're relocating and rumor has it, the building will be turned into a Pinstripes bowling center. 

As soon as we learn more, the Wolf will update you. 

