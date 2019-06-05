Richfield Couple Wins Life Size Replica of the Iron Throne and We are Westero-So-Jealous

Back in April, when the Final Four was in Minneapolis, one of the highlights of the entire tournament wasn't a buzzer beating basket for a win; it wasn't winning my March Madness bracket challenge at the office or my favorite team taking the title- nope, not even close.

It was sitting on the Iron Throne at the Final Four Fan Fest at the Convention Center.

Mandy James via Facebook

I felt like Queen of Westeros for about 30 seconds and then it was over.

But for one local couple, they were just crowned the king and queen of Richfield because they won a full size replica of the Iron Throne through AT&T.

Fox 9 says Ken and Gail Janes plan on keeping the throne secured in their backyard.

