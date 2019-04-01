Saint Paul Brewery Named One of the Hottest Breweries in the U.S. Right Now

A couple of years ago, when I was still living in Illinois, I came back to the Twin Cities to visit some friends and I was shocked by the number of breweries that had popped up since I left.

Craft breweries weren't really a thing in Rockford, and the nearest breweries to me at the time were in New Glarus and Monroe, Wisconsin; both totally worth the drive, but you didn't have the convenience of taking an Uber home.

One of the first breweries my friend Stephanie took me to was downtown Saint Paul; I was sort of taken aback because the last time I'd been down there, it was pretty much a ghost town. Not anymore, and all it took was one trip to Barrel Theory for me to be hooked.

And I'm not the only one who loves that place. According to Thrillist, Barrel Theory is one of the hottest breweries in the country right now. Thrillist touts the fact that there isn't a bad beer in the place. Their IPAs, "pilsners, stouts, Berliner weisses and more keeping regulars coming back for more."

Personally, I love the variety, the uniqueness of their offerings and I have some favorites that I know I can always find on their tap list. Plus, their gear is exceptional; I buy something every time I stop in.

If you haven't been to Barrel Theory yet, you need to stop by...and maybe buy a condo next door. In other news, a new study says that buying a condo near a brewery will increase your property value. It seems the possibility of walking to a craft brewery in the evening is worth something when deciding whether or not to buy a house.