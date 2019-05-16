The Saint Paul Saints New Mascot Name is So Stinking Cute It'll Make You Squeal

Have you heard? The entire staff from the Wolf has been invited to throw out the first pitch at a series of Saint Paul Saints games this summer. Starting May 21st, you can see each of us on the mound every Tuesday night through July. We hope to see you there.

You know who else we hope to see? The Saints' mascot and ballpig, 'Daenerys Porkborn of House Hoggaryen.' (I just squealed like a pig, it's so cute)

According to Fox 9, that's the new name of their 2019 ballpig; actually, the official name is, ""Daenerys Porkborn of House Hoggaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Hamdals and the First Swine, Protector of the Seven Troughs, the Mother of Pigs, the Khalgreasy of the Great Grass Field, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Leashes," or just "Daenerys Hoggaryen."

2019 ballpig: Daenerys Porkborn of House Hoggaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Hamdals and the First Swine, Protector of the Seven Troughs, the Mother of Pigs, the Khalgreasy of the Great Grass Field, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Leashes. Aka Daenerys Hoggaryen pic.twitter.com/FIYJqpHKvL — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) May 15, 2019

As a Game of Thrones fan, I totally approve.