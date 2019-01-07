© Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Spanish Broadcast Of Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Missing The Game Winner Will Make You Laugh

January 7, 2019

The game on the line and it comes down to your kicker who you can't trust..and there's nothing you can do to stop it. Now Bears fans will know how us Vikings fans have been feeling for years!  But listening to Philly's Spanish version of Bears Kicker Cody Parkey missing the game winning field will have you laughing!! 

Cody Parkey
Kick
