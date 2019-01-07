The Spanish Broadcast Of Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Missing The Game Winner Will Make You Laugh

The game on the line and it comes down to your kicker who you can't trust..and there's nothing you can do to stop it. Now Bears fans will know how us Vikings fans have been feeling for years! But listening to Philly's Spanish version of Bears Kicker Cody Parkey missing the game winning field will have you laughing!!

The Spanish radio broadcast call of Cody Parkey’s missed field goal is next level insanity pic.twitter.com/51XCZKZA2C — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) January 7, 2019