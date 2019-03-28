Target's Ginormous Rainbow Sprinkler Will Make You the Envy of the Neighborhood this Summer

If it's one thing I'm looking forward to this summer it's entertaining in my backyard. It's really the first time in my adult life that I have had one big and beautiful enough to want to have guests over.

I imagine there will be hot summer days filled with drinking on the deck, basking in the sun, gathering around the grill, having beers around the bonfire and cooling off in with my brand new rainbow sprinkler from Target.

Yes, I said rainbow sprinkler. Just because I'm an adult, doesn't mean I've necessarily grown up; and a lot has changed since you and I were stubbing our toes as you ran through those old plastic sprinklers from back in the day. I think I still have a scar on my right big toe from doing that.

But that's not going to happen when you're running through the water spraying arches of the rainbow, which according to Country Living is only $99.99. Currently it's sold out online so you'll have to visit your local stores to see if they have one in stock.

RT CountryLiving: This Huge Rainbow-Tunnel Sprinkler Will Keep Kids Entertained All Summer https://t.co/Cr92siHpl2 — Home and Yard Winnipeg (@home_yard) March 27, 2019

Or, you can get a smaller version on Amazon for $49.99.

Either way, I need one.