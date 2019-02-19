Tell Your Pals and Confidants: A 'Golden Girls' Themed Cruise is Coming in 2020

Just one week after learning that taking a girls' trip is good for your health, and two days after getting back from a girl's weekend up north, I am more than ready to start planning my next all-girl getaway. Who wants to come with?

I'm thinking...the Golden Girls themed cruise!

Yes ladies, picture this: six days and five nights of pearls, cardigans, shoulder pads, cheesecake, bingo, bar crawls, dinner parties, karaoke and more.

According to CNN, the cruise, which includes stops in Key West and Cozumel, will set sail from Miami in just a little over a year from now. Start saving and mark your calendars for February 24, 2020 because we're about to travel down the sea and back again. Tickets for the trip, which was created by Flip Phone Events, start at around $1,000; booze included.

There's no word on if Betty White will be there, but for those of us who loved all of her St. Olaf stories, there will be a "One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party" which is sure to get pretty raunchy...wouldn't you think?

For full details on the cruise and to book your trip, visit the Golden Girls at Sea website.

-Mandy