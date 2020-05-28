PT's Top 50 Happy Country Songs

Recently a list was published of the Top 50 Happy Songs of all time--guess how many country songs made the list?!.....pause for effect......ZERO! WHAT!? Come on! Look, I get it--for YEARS country music has gotten a bad reputation for only containing sad songs....you've heard the joke "play a country song backwards and get your wife back, your dog back, your job back"...yada yada yada...that's OLD NEWS and furthermore if you think country music is all sad then you haven't heard the RIGHT songs!! So...Here's a list that I've put together that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face!! 90s, 2000s, and even brand new tunes are on this list and I tried to limit to just one song per artist so that there's plenty of variety! Enjoy!!

**Note** Garth is NOT on Spotify but "Callin Baton Rouge" should also be listed here!

If I had to do an order it would be SOOO hard but I'd say here's my top 5:

1. It's a Great Day to Be Alive--Travis Tritt

2. Callin Baton Rouge--Garth Brooks

3. Barefoot Bluejean Night-- Jake Owen

4. My Front Porch Looking In-- Lonestar

5. I Go Back-- Kenny Chesney