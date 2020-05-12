Andover Guys Create 'Unwanted Commercial' for Useless Hot Tub Found on Craiglist

You know you're bored in quarantine when you shop for useless things on Craigslist and make parody commercials for them.

When some guys from Andover saw a hot tub selling for $30 on Craigslist...they decided to make a commericial for the seller...and it's hilariously inappropriate.

CAUTION: (PG-13 language)

Video of $30 Hot Tub

We're not sure who's behind these, but we'd love to get in contact with them. If you know the guys behind "Unwanted Commercials" on Youtube, please have them email Mandy from the Wolf Wake Up Crew at mandy@1029thewolf.com.