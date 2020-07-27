Big Lake Man Brings Joy to the North Metro by Planting Sunflower Fields

Luke Bryan may be regretting planting four acres of sweet corn during quarantine, but Johnny Fish in Big Lake couldn't be more pleased with his own planting that began way before the pandemic.

According to a post on Facebook, Johnny began planting sunflower fields in the north metro a little over five years ago as a way to connect with families and friends over their love of sunflowers.

This summer alone, he planted 10 fields, and the field in Rogers is already in full bloom. What's more is you can visit the fields for free; all they ask is that you tag and share your photos in their official Facebook group called FISH Sunflowers.

As we head into August, this would be a great place to take senior and family photos, or just enjoy a day surrounded by sunflowers and sunshine.

