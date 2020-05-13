Brad Paisley Set to Perform for 'Bud Light Seltzer Sessions'

Throughout the month of May, Bud Light is streaming shows each Friday night at 8PM from the Bud Light YouTube channel all in benefit of the American Red Cross, and the heroes on the front lines who are there for us in times of need.

This week features performances by Brad Paisley and Bud Light Seltzer Sessions very special guest, Lady Antebellum. Artists will be performing for the first time back with their bands under social distancing recommendations.

Brad recently joined Anheiser-Busch for the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour: Home Edition where he previewed his latest song, "No I in Beer," that quickly became a quarantine anthem. This Friday, you can expect to see Brad reunited with his band, singing all your favorite songs, while raising a toast to his fans with Bud Light Seltzer.