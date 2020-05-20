Bud Light is Stocking Our Freezers this Summer with Freeze-A-Rita Pops

With all of our country concerts and festivals being canceled this summer, the WOLFPACK needs at least one thing to look forward to; don't you think?

Well, here it is: According to Simplemost, Bud Light is selling Freez-A-Rita pops to pass around at your next social distancing backyard bbqs and driveway dance parties.

Just make sure you put them in a separate cooler for the grownups because the popsicles have an alcohol by volume of 8% and they look just like the freeze pops you enjoyed as a kid; the last thing you need is a tipsy toddler at your next party.

The Freeze-A-Ritas, which come in two flavors- strawberry and lime, will be available in stores later this month.