Carly Pearce Wants Women with Broken Hearts to Know It's Not Their Fault

If you're going through a breakup, you need you to stop what you're doing and go listen to Carly Pearce's new song, "Next Girl."

It says everything every woman has ever felt after ending a relationship with a toxic person who made them feel insecure, self concious, invalidated, unworthy, crazy, insane and psycho.

It's what you would consider a "get away from him now" song for women who are ignoring the red flags that they're dating a guy who will eventually break their heart. And after he does, he's going to tell the "next girl" that it was all your fault; even though you know it's not.

It's a tough song to swallow, especially if you're in the early stages of the breakup and question whether or not it was really for the best; but maybe the more you listen to the lyrics, the better you'll feel about your current situation and this song will give you the power and courage to move on.

Carly says, "I think that even if a girl has not experienced this yet . . . God bless 'em if they haven't . . . [but] they're going to and I feel like this song is preparation and also like an anthem of just like, 'We as women think it has to do with us. [But] it has nothing to do with us and everything to do with them.'"

Is it safe to assume that the song is about her ex, Michael Ray? Listen closely to the lyrics and you be judge.