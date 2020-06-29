Un-BEE-lievable! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Have Taken Up Beekeeping

June 29, 2020
If you picked up a new hobby or skill while in quarantine, you're not the only one. 

According to Country Now, Carrie Underwood and hubby, Mike Fisher, have been creating some buzz with their new hobby- beekeeping. 

Carrie recently shared a video of them taking lessons in their bee-utiful beekeeping suits with a beekeeper named Joel. 

Carrie says Mike things beekeeping is "pretty cool." 

Could Carrie and Mike be pollen in love with bees? 

