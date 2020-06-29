Chase Rice is Facing Backlash After Performing for a Crowd of Thousands Over the Weekend

If your favorite artist was holding a concert over the weekend, do you think you'd be ready to go?

Thousands of Chase Rice fans were over the weekend, and now Chase is facing some serious backlash after video of his concert at the abandoned Brushy Mountain Penititentiary in Petros, Tennessee, was shared on Twitter. Chase himself even had video on his Instagram page, but quickly deleted it.

This is a Chase Rice concert last night in TN. No masks visible. No social distancing. Just a crowd of people w/ a “freedom over fear” mentality. As an entertainer, as someone with social influence, you have a responsibility to your fans. This isn’t political, it’s life & death. pic.twitter.com/er75kajSzk — Melissa G (@MelissaGoBlue) June 28, 2020

According to TMZ, the capacity for the event space was 10,000, only 4,000 fans were allowed into the show.

The video drew harsh criticism from many people on social media including Kelsea Ballerini who tweeted, "Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now."

Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait. ----‍♀️ https://t.co/eJaLnGu28k — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 28, 2020

Chase has yet to comment, but his concert promoter says,

“All local requirements were abided by for the recent concert, and numerous precautions were taken. We drastically reduced our maximum venue capacity of 10,000 to 4,000 maximum capacity (lower than the state’s advisement of 50%) with less than 1,000 in attendance Saturday night providing ample space in the outdoor lawn area for fans to spread out to their own comfort level. All guests were given temperature checks prior to entering the venue and free hand sanitizer was provided to everyone at entry. All vendors and staff were advised to wear masks and gloves when interacting with guests, and bandanas were available for purchase on-site. We were unable to further enforce the physical distancing recommended in the signage posted across the property and are looking into future alternative scenarios that further protect the attendees, artists and their crews and our employees. We are reevaluating the series from the top to bottom — from implementing further safety measures, to adding stanchions, to converting the space to drive-in style concerts, to postponing shows.”

Fans and non-fans weren't so sure; here's what they had to say:

Me looking at Chase Rice right now. pic.twitter.com/4CL6PaqYqa — Adam Parker (@A_Parker20) June 29, 2020

Kelsea Ballerini putting Chase Rice on blast is exactly the energy I needed today — Mike Tocco (@Mike314Tocco) June 28, 2020

Another photo of Chase Rice’s concert in Tennessee has surfaced pic.twitter.com/7HKoIsvLGn — jess (@prettyycry) June 28, 2020