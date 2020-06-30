Chase Rice Responds to COVID Concert Controversy

June 30, 2020
Wolf Wake Up Crew with Greg, Mandy, and PT
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Chase Rice, Chase Rice coronavirus, Chase Rice concert

Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

After facing a barrage of backlash from fellow country stars and fans over a concert he held in Tennesse over the weekend, Chase Rice took to Instagram to address the controversy. 

He says, "My biggest thing is y’all. Y’all are why I get to write songs, y’all are why I get to tour the country, why I get to do live shows and sing these songs to you guys and you guys sing them back. You guys are everything to me, so your safety is a huge priority."

According to Rolling Stone, moving forward he'll do drive-in shows and he asks that fans stay in their assigned spaces. 

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

Additionally, artists like Kip Moore, who was also scheduled to hold a concert at the same venue, the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee, have canceled their appearances there. 

Tags: 
Mandy's Blog
102.9 The Wolf
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Entertainment
Coronavirus