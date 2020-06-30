Chase Rice Responds to COVID Concert Controversy

After facing a barrage of backlash from fellow country stars and fans over a concert he held in Tennesse over the weekend, Chase Rice took to Instagram to address the controversy.

He says, "My biggest thing is y’all. Y’all are why I get to write songs, y’all are why I get to tour the country, why I get to do live shows and sing these songs to you guys and you guys sing them back. You guys are everything to me, so your safety is a huge priority."

According to Rolling Stone, moving forward he'll do drive-in shows and he asks that fans stay in their assigned spaces.

Additionally, artists like Kip Moore, who was also scheduled to hold a concert at the same venue, the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee, have canceled their appearances there.