Coors Lights Wins Valentine's Day with $100 Towards Your Dog Adoption Fee

This Valentine's Day, instead of getting that special someone flowers, chocolates or a romantic night out; get them a dog instead.

Or, if you're single, and you're in need of a Valentine or a new best friend, why not adopt a dog?

According to USA Today, Coors Light wants to cover $100 in your adoption fees when you adopt a dog between now and February 21st.

But, you have to do it fast because they're only covering the first 1,000 adoptions.

In a post on their Facebook page, they point out that there are some rules, and they're as follows:

What a wonderful way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

When I told my boyfriend about the promotion he said, "they can thank me for it; I've drank enough Coors Light in the last 20 years to cover all those adoption fees.