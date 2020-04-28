Coors Lights is Giving Away Half a Million Free Beers

Remember 93-year-old Olive Veronesi? She's the grandma what went viral for her "I need more beer sign..."

After fulfilling her request, Coors decided that they wanted to answer the cries of every beer-craving American during the coronavirus lockdown by offering even more free beer.

According to Ad Week, all you have to do to get it is head to the Coors Light Twitter account and tell them why you, or anyone else that you know, could use a sixer of the Silver Bullets. Don't forget to include the hashtag, #CouldUseABeer.