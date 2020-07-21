Country Time Lemonade is Giving Kids Bailout Money for Closed Lemonade Stands

July 21, 2020
Getty Images

They say "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade;" but it's 2020 and people are so tired of being handed lemons; and if your kids are making some lemonade, especially to sell at their lemonade stand, they're probably going to get shutdown all thanks to COVID. 

Thankfully, Country Time Lemonade is here to a help. 

According to CNN, the lemonade giant has launched the "Littlest Bailout Relief Fund" to help put a "little juice back into the economy" by offering kids an astonishing $100 to make up for loss wages due to the coronavirus. 

