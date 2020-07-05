Edina Trolls Themselves With Hysterical Reminder to Wear Your Face Mask

We see them everywhere- daily reminders to socially distance, wash your hands and always wear your face mask. Typically they're signs on store fronts, arrows down aisles and 30 seconds PSA's from celebrities who ironically- aren't wearing a mask.

But this friendly prompt to protect yourself from the coronavirus definitely takes the cake; it comes from the City of Edina- imfamously known for needing attention everday (Every Day I Need Attention for those who are new here) and being what we call "cake eaters."

In a post on Facebook they wrote,

"Happy Fourth of July, Edina! This weekend, please remember to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep your friends, family and neighbors safe. Wear a mask, it's a piece of cake."

Regardless of what side of the mask debate you're on, you have to give Edina a little bit of credit for being able to make fun of themselves during a global pandemic. 2020 really is weird.