Elko Drive-In Theater is Set to Host 'Encore Drive-In Nights' With Blake Shelton

If you missed out on the Garth Brooks drive-in concert experience a couple of weeks ago, you have another opportunity to take in show at at least one drive-in theater in Wolf Country.

According to the Elko Drive-In Theater's Facebook page, they're hosting "Encore Drive-In Nights with BlakeShelton" on July 25th. This is a one night only event that will also feature Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

Get ready to load up the car with blankets, chairs and the entire family for a night filled with great country music under the stars.

Tickets will be on sale on Ticketmaster on July 14th.