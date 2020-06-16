Elko Drive-In to Host Garth Brooks Concert Experience

For one night only, Garth Brooks will perform a very special concert for 300 drive-in theaters across the country.

To be clear, because you know there's going to be at least one person who might think this, Garth himself is not physically coming to the drive-in to perform; it's going to be on the big screen on June 27th.

These are the drive-ins that are remotely close to Wolf Country that will be showing the concert:

Elko Drive-In, Elko New Market Superior Drive-In, Spirit Lake, Iowa Field of Scenes Drive-In, Freedom, Wisconsin Chilton Twilight Drive-In, Chilton, Wisconsin Blue Grass Drive-In Theater, Blue Grass, Iowa Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Waukesha, Wisconsin Rivers Edge Drive-In, Somerset, Wisconsin

Get your tickets, which go on sale for $100 per car, here.