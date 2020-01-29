Facebook Fights: People in Inver Grove Are Fighting Over the Cost of a Used TV
January 29, 2020
Categories:
Buyers in the Inver Grove Heights garage sale page think a woman is asking way too much for her plasma screen TV.
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
31 Jan
Fridays with Fish @ Wild Greg's Wild Greg's
01 Feb
MN Hockey Pre-Party Eagle Street Grille
05 Feb
Johnny McGuire on the 102.9 The Wolf Stage Cambria Gallery on 7th!
06 Feb
Stars & Guitars Ticket Blast - Lakeville Babe's Music Bar
06 Feb
MN Hockey Watch Party Sports Page