The North Carolina State Fair is Hosting Drive-Thru Fair Food Days; Should We?

You know how they say to hope for the best but expect the worst? That's exactly what a lot of Minnesotans were thinking as they were waiting for a decision to be made on the state fair.

While it wasn't the outcome we wanted, we found out today that it will indeed be canceled for the first time in nearly three-quarters of a century because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Believe me, I'm disappointed too; but for the last couple of months, Minnesotans have been proving day after day that we know how to get creative with communication, celebrations, life events and more; why should the fair be any different?

Maybe the state of North Carolina has the answer.

According to WRAL the North Carolina State Fair is hosting Drive-Thru Fair Food Days; you can get a taste of the fair without even leaving your car.

Here's how it works:

Drivers would enter the fairgrounds at designated entry points. Orders will be placed from your car and servers will come to you. People are asked to remain in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.

There would also be a full menu of all your fair favorites. This could also possibly work for food trucks.

I know there are already smaller events going on like this; there's even one going on today:

FAIR FOOD ALERT!!!

We extended this through Friday night.

Anoka County Fairgrounds

Tuesday 5/19 - 4 PM to 8 PM

Wednesday 5/20 - 11 AM to 8 PM

Thursday 5/21 - 11AM to 8 PM

Friday 5/22 - 11AM to 8 PM

The company is Taulelle Concessions

Full menu includes all your fair favorites

Hand Dipped Corndogs

Footlong Corndogs

Cheese Curds

Fresh Cut French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Brats

Polish Sausage

Baskets and meal deals as well.

Let us cook your family dinner.

We are a local company and have been a part of the Anoka County Fair for almost 40 years. Tell your friends. There is a lot of open space available so you can tailgate with your fairfood right on the grounds.

We of course ask that you respect the social distancing guidlines and stay 6 feet from any people other than your own family.

We look forward to seeing you at the Fairgrounds.

Could this be the State Fair solution?