Hard Seltzer-Flavored Ice Cream Is Here to Make this a Truly Great Summer

June 25, 2020
You know the saying "have your cake and eat it too?" We've got a follow up statement to that, and it's now, "have your hard seltzer and eat it too."

According to Delish, hard seltzer ice cream is here to make this a TRULY great summer. 

Truly has teamed up with Tipsy Scoop to make boozy ice cream with 5% alcohol per pint. 

Tipsy Scoop says this sorbet is a "first of its kind" and it comes in variety packs with four flavors: Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream , Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream, Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, Mango Lemonade Sorbet.

Get your variety pack here, for $60....or a pint is $48.

Or....you can go to the liquor store and buy a 25 oz for $3 and make your own? 

