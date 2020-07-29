How to Be a Fan in the Stands at Target Field This Season

July 29, 2020
Thanks to the coronavirus, you won't be able to attend a Twins game this year; but at least your face can. 

Instead of making a "Circle Me Bert" sign, this season you ARE the sign. Well, sort of. 

According to a tweet from the Twins, you can "be a fan by being a face" with your very own big head that will be featured in a lower-level seat at Target Field. 

They cost $80 and you get to keep it as a keepsake at the end of the season. 

Order yours here

