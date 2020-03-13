LISTEN LIVE: Our Jason Aldean Virtual Concert hosted by the Wolf Wake Up Crew

Disappointing news: the Jason Aldean We Back Tour on Saturday has been postponed until August 8th and now your big weekend plans have been put on hold.

Better news: The Wolf Wake Up Crew is hosting a virtual Jason Aldean concert this Saturday night at 8pm! Invite your friends over and turn on 102.9 The Wolf and enjoy the virtual show all evening long featuring songs from Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, and Riley Green!

Even better news: drinking beer in your living room with friends is DEFINITELY going to be cheaper!

Remember - you can listen to 102.9 The Wolf on the free RADIO.COM app as well as on your smart speakers, too.

