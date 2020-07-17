Lift Bridge Brewery is Selling Two Popular State Fair Beers and You Can Pre-Order Next Week

No fair, no problem.

Fans of the very popular and extremely tasty Mini-Donut and Key Lime beer from Lift Bridge Brewery, will still be able to sip on these State Fair favorites despite us not having a fair at all.

According to a tweet from Jason DeRusha, it will be on sale at the brewery during the dates that the fair would normally take place, and you can pre-order your crowlers starting next Wednesday.

MINI-DONUT BEER NEWS: during the dates when the @mnstatefair would normally happen, @LiftBridge will sell Mini-Donut and Key Lime beer at the Stillwater brewery. You can preorder crowlers starting Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/qjWqdGTfja — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) July 17, 2020

Set a reminder on your calendar because judging by the brewery's tease on their Facebook page, everyone is wanting to get their hands on these!