Lift Bridge Brewery is Selling Two Popular State Fair Beers and You Can Pre-Order Next Week

July 17, 2020
No fair, no problem. 

Fans of the very popular and extremely tasty Mini-Donut and Key Lime beer from Lift Bridge Brewery, will still be able to sip on these State Fair favorites despite us not having a fair at all. 

According to a tweet from Jason DeRusha, it will be on sale at the brewery during the dates that the fair would normally take place, and you can pre-order your crowlers starting next Wednesday. 

Set a reminder on your calendar because judging by the brewery's tease on their Facebook page, everyone is wanting to get their hands on these! 

