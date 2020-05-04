New Fridley Wedding Venue Offering Free Rental to Frontline Worker Who Had to Postpone Wedding Due to COVID-19
Do you know a deserving couple to give a free wedding to?
The month of May is one of the most popular months of the year to have your wedding; well, just not this year.
Unless you were planning on having a Jumanji themed wedding in 2020, there's a very good chance that your wedding has either been postponed or canceled until 2021 because of the coronavirus.
No matter what the date is, if you're a frontline worker, Northern Stacks Events in Fridley wants to provide you and your spouse-to-be with the wedding venue of your dreams; and for free.
According to their press release, the Northern Stacks Events building is in an industrial style warehouse with beautiful exposed bricks and ornate, industrial chandeliers; there, you'll also find Forgotten Star Brewery, which is offering a free keg of their NorthStar Cream Ale to ANY couple who book their wedding with NSE because they had to reschedule due to the pandemic.
If you or someone you know is a frontline worker and you would like to be considered, please sumbit your story to Northern Stacks Events via email at: events@northernstacksevents.com, or on their Facebook or Instagram page. Tell them all about you and your parter, share your love story, and describe what it would mean to be able to have your wedding at Northern Stacks Events. One lucky couple will be chosen on May 29th and you will be given a date of your choosing.
If you'd like to take a tour of the venue, they will be open for public tours once the stay-at-home is lifted. Contact Jesse at 763-331-4177 or via email at events@northernstacksevents.com.