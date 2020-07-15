Luke Combs is Coming Out With Another Line of Crocs That You'll Actually Want to Wear

July 15, 2020
Wolf Wake Up Crew with Greg, Mandy, and PT
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Luke Combs, Luke Combs crocs

Getty Images

Categories: 
Country
Entertainment

It's time to sexify your summer wardrobe, guys. 

According to MSN, Luke Combs has teamed up with Crocs again to release a new line of fashionable footwear; but instead of the traditional Croc, it's a slider. 

It's called a "Bootlegger Slide" (sounds like a country line dance) and it features a real guitar pick, a moonshine bottle pin, a Luke Combs pin, a guitar pin,  a beer bottle pin and an American flag pin.

Despite not having any festivals to wear them to, they're perfect for wearing on the boat or even just around the house. 

They're $40 and they'll probably go fast, have your credit card ready to buy them on July 21st; and you can buy them here

 

Tags: 
Mandy's Blog
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
summer
Luke Combs

Upcoming Events

23 Jul
RESCHEDULED: Reba Xcel Energy Center
25 Jul
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins Drive-In Concert in St. Cloud, MN Crossroads Center – Cinema Pop-ups
25 Jul
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins Drive-In Concert in Champlin, MN Champlin Drive-In
25 Jul
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins Drive-In Concert in Elko New Market, MN Elko Drive-In
27 Aug
RESCHEDULED: Miranda Lambert @ 2020 MN State Fair Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
View More Events