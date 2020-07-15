Luke Combs is Coming Out With Another Line of Crocs That You'll Actually Want to Wear
It's time to sexify your summer wardrobe, guys.
According to MSN, Luke Combs has teamed up with Crocs again to release a new line of fashionable footwear; but instead of the traditional Croc, it's a slider.
It's called a "Bootlegger Slide" (sounds like a country line dance) and it features a real guitar pick, a moonshine bottle pin, a Luke Combs pin, a guitar pin, a beer bottle pin and an American flag pin.
#RT @musiciansoncall: RT @Crocs: #LukeCombsXCrocs is back next Tuesday, 7/21 and this time, in a Slide! In honor of this collaboration, @LukeCombs and Crocs have donated to @MusiciansOnCall, an organization that delivers the healing power of music to hos… pic.twitter.com/LKkpKFcchu— Pete Griffin (@WhatUpPete) July 14, 2020
Despite not having any festivals to wear them to, they're perfect for wearing on the boat or even just around the house.
They're $40 and they'll probably go fast, have your credit card ready to buy them on July 21st; and you can buy them here.