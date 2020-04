Incredible! Everything Luke Combs touches just turns to gold! He recently sat down with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder to write a song about the current times we're living in called "Six Feet Apart"...and it's AMAZING! I swear this guy could read the assembly instructions from the manual of an IKEA bedroom set and it would be a #1 HIT!! :) Hope you enjoy! ~PT

