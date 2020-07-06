Maren Morris Deletes All Pics of Baby Hayes After Being Mom-Shamed

When it comes to parenting, it seems you really can't win these days; especially if you're a mom.

Not even celebrities like Maren Morris can escape the barrage of comments from other moms about how she parents her own child; you're either doing too much or too little or you're doing something that's percieved as different- or in this case "dangerous" and it brings on the mom-shaming.

That's exactly what happend to Maren after she shared a seemingly innocent photo of her and baby Hayes sitting on a giant floatie on a lake; they have matching outfits on, Maren's holding Hayes with one hand and an adult beverage in the other.

Motor-floatin’. ⛳️✨ A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jun 30, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

Right or wrong, it was the fact that Hayes wasn't wearing a life jacket that broke the camel's back and she has since deleted all of her photos of 3-month-old baby Hayes; hubby Ryan Hurd also felt the need to come to her defense.

According to PopCulture.com, Hurd tweeted,

"I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture."